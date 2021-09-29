Photo Release

September 29, 2021 Angara introduces bill providing just compensation to victims of Marawi siege: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the Committee on Finance, sponsors Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2420 or an Act Providing Compensation for the Loss or Destruction of Properties as a Result of the 2017 Marawi Siege. Under SBN 2420, Angara said, tax-free monetary compensation shall be given to any owner of a residential, cultural or commercial structure within Marawi’s most affected areas (MAA), which include 24 barangays and other affected areas (OAA), which covers eight barangays. “By enacting this measure Mr. President, by making it a policy for the government to compensate Marawi siege victims, the Senate takes a decisive step towards ensuring that the people of Marawi and the rest of the Bangsamoro region will never need to 'beat their plowshares back into sword or guns'. Marawi streets may be empty, but in due time, it would be filled with life and laughter once more. From its rubble, not only will new homes and buildings arise, but also new hopes, new dreams and new aspirations,” Angara said in his sponsorship speech, Wednesday, September 29, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)