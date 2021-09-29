Photo Release



Private Security Services Industry Act: “Security guards are frontliners and heroes in their own right. They are not only the first line of defense of workers and employees against possible lawless elements but have also evolved into a support system in our country’s fight against COVID-19. Security guards prevent not only intrusion by unauthorized persons but also the spread of the deadly virus. They are our valiant gatekeepers. This legislative measure is about them.”

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa delivers his Sponsorship speech for Senate Bill No. 2423, under Committee Report No. 327, or the Private Security Services Industry Act