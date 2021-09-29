Photo Release

September 29, 2021 On vaccine passports: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, September 29, 2021, sponsors Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2422 under Committee Report No. 326 or the Vaccine and Health Passport Program Act which amends the provision on vaccine cards in the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021. Cayetano said vaccine passport is not anymore new since many countries like Canada, China, countries in the European Union (EU), and the United Arab Emirates have implemented their vaccine passport/card/certificate programs to facilitate safer transborder travels given that international and, in some instances, local travels remain highly restrictive. She observed that in many countries, the number of people wanting to be vaccinated multiplied after the local government announced its version of a vaccine passport. “A vaccine passport also helps to open businesses and establishments, restarting economic and cultural activity,” Cayetano said, noting that in many countries, people with proof of vaccination were allowed access to public areas such as cultural sites, gyms, theaters, museums, restaurants, bars, and cafés. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)