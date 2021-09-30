Photo Release

September 30, 2021 Senate urges Executive Department to back petition relaxing trips agreement: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, accepts the amendment proposed by Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Senate Resolution No. 560 or the Suspension of Relevant Provisions of the TRIPS agreement. During a hybrid plenary session Wednesday, September 29, 2021, Drilon proposed that the phrase “through the Department of Foreign Affairs” be removed making the title of the resolution read: A resolution urging the executive department to support the proposal of India and South Africa for the World Trade Organization (WTO) to suspend implementation, application and enforcement of the relevant provisions of the Trade-Related Aspect of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) Agreement in relation to the prevention, containment, and treatment of Covid-19. Pimentel accepted Drilon’s amendment allowing the period of amendments to the resolution be closed and eventually led to its adoption. “The objective is for the WTO to come to a consensus and be lenient about enforcing intellectual property sections of the TRIPS agreement when it comes to Covid-19 vaccines, medicines and other related treatments,” Pimentel said. The TRIPS Agreement is a minimum standards agreement, which allows WTO members to provide more extensive protection of intellectual property if they so wish. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)