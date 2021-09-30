Photo Release

September 30, 2021 Dela Rosa pushes Private Security Law update: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa urges his colleagues to pass Senate Bill No. 2423 or the act strengthening the regulation of private security services industry, repealing for the purpose Republic Act No. 5487 entitled An Act to Regulate the Organization and Operation of Private Detective, Watchmen or Security Guard Agencies, as Amended. Dela Rosa, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, September 29, 2021, said this legislative measure is about security guards who played a vital role and continue to perform tasks beyond their job description and pay grades during these trying times. “… we find that updating the law on the private security industry through this measure shall also help in improving the industry's capacity to help restore and maintain law and order in the respective communities. This vision also provides for the professionalization and training of our private security professionals and security guards,” Dela Rosa said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)