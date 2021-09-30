Photo Release

September 30, 2021 Extended producer responsibility on plastic packaging waste: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, sponsors Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2425, under Committee Report No. 328, or An Act Institutionalizing the Practice of Extended Producer Responsibility on Plastic Packaging Waste, Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Villar recalled that on July 10, 2000, the Payatas dump site in Quezon City collapsed and went up in flames, emitting methane flames, and resulting in the death of 218 persons, excluding those unaccounted for. Despite the passage of Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000 because of the incident, Villar said “open dump sites are still operational, mixed wastes are still being collected in urban areas, there is still no national ecology center to speak of, and the burden of waste reduction, segregation and management mostly fell into the lap of households and the local government.” She said without an extended producer responsibility (EPR), “back trips of trucks and ferries will not care to carry discards for reuse, recycling or processing.” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)