September 30, 2021 Lacson resumes hearing on MUP Pension Reform Bill: Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, chairman of the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation, presides over the continuation of the hybrid hearing on the proposed military and uniformed personnel (MUP) pension reform measures. Lacson said the objective of the bill is to come up with a clear policy direction that would guarantee the pension requirement of MUPs would be sustainable for the next 100 years. “The passage of the MUP pension reform bill is earnestly and urgently sought so as not to create any fiscal risks that may compromise the state’s ability to fund both the MUP pensions and a credible defense posture. Nonetheless, we must be grounded in reality that our fiscal capacity is limited while at the same time, be very certain that we will not shortchange the welfare and interest of our uniformed retirees,” Lacson said, Thursday, September 30, 2021. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)