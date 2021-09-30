Photo Release

September 30, 2021 Poe leads budget hearing on MTRCB, OMB, ZCSEZA, CEZA: Sen. Grace Poe presides over a virtual hearing of Finance Subcommittee K on the proposed 2022 budgets of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB), Optical Media Board, Zamboanga City Special Economic Zone Authority, and the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority Thursday, September 30, 2021. In her budget presentation, Ann Marie Nemenzo, Registration Officer V of MTRCB, said the agency is asking for a budget of P107 million, and an additional P11.9 million capital outlay covering equipment to strengthen its information technology structure. Poe, who was former MTRCB chairperson, commended the agency for the P63 million revenue despite not having many films to review. “It’s excellent. You have online payment already, online applications. That is what we are trying to achieve for all government agencies... I am so proud of this agency, always very proactive. I am glad Madam Chair (Maria Rachel Arenas), that you kept that up, the tradition of being a pioneer in so many things, the MTRCB,” Poe said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)