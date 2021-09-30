Photo Release

September 30, 2021 On MUP pension plan: Sen. Franklin Drilon, during the continuation of the hybrid hearing on the proposed military and uniformed personnel (MUP) Insurance Fund Act Thursday, September 30, 2021, quizzes officials of the Bureau of Treasury on the proposed MUP retirement and pension reform package. Drilon asked whether the only reform that was introduced was the 5 percent increase cap on salary increases. He was informed that other reforms included the MUP share of about 9 percent to be allocated for insurance and disability benefits. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)