September 30, 2021 Gatchalian open to a dual pension system for MUPs: Sen. Win Gatchalian expresses interest in the proposal of having a dual pension system for military and uniformed personnel as a means to reform the pension program. Gatchalian, during the continuation of the hybrid hearing on proposed measures seeking to reform the MUP pension system, said he finds the dual pension system, wherein current-active and current pensioners would be under the existing system funded by the national budget, while new entrants would be under a new pension system, acceptable. “It is a cleaner approach to reforming the pension system. But I do agree that we should reform our MUP pension system because we cannot sustain it just by the General Appropriations Act (GAA),” Gatchalian said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)