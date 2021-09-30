Photo Release

September 30, 2021 Nancy checks on manufacturing thrust of CEZA: Sen. Nancy Binay seeks to be updated on the efforts of the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) to focus on its primary business model of port operations and manufacturing. During Thursday’s Finance Subcommittee K virtual hearing September 30, 2021, on the proposed P228.8 million budget of CEZA as part of the national equity and subsidy, Binay asked CEZA Dep. Adm. Agrimero Cruz if they have plans to attract locators that manufacture medical supplies or vaccine manufacturers who would want to set up in the Philippines. Cruz said their marketing strategy, aside from financial technology and online gaming, also focuses on manufacturing. He said before the pandemic, they travelled to China and invited investors particularly in the automotive and electronic industry, to transfer some of their operations to the Philippines. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)