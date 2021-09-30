Photo Release

September 30, 2021 Senate hears DOST 2022 budget: Sen. Joel Villanueva presides over the Finance Subcommittee J hearing on the proposed 2022 budget of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and its attached agencies -- the Philippine Space Authority (PhilSA) and the Philippine Center for Economic Development (PCED). Villanueva, during the hybrid hearing Thursday, September 30, 2021, said the DOST should take the lead in enhancing the science and technology capability of the government, from top to bottom. “We have seen that, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and before that, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we really need to align technology development, innovation and scientific progress with governance and social progress in general,” Villanueva said. Villanueva also said that PhilSA is also important to continue the advancements in space technologies in the country. The PCED, Villanueva said, would guide the country in the right direction “as we enter the new normal. We look favorably at a future where we are able to recover as a nation from the recession caused by this pandemic.” The DOST is proposing a P42 billion budget for 2022, but only P24 billion was approved by the Department of Budget and Management. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)