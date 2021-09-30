Photo Release

September 30, 2021 Strengthening national identity: Sen. Pia Cayetano presides over a virtual hearing Thursday, September 30, 2021, on the proposed 2022 budgets of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, National Library of the Philippines, National Historical Commission of the Philippines, National Archives of the Philippines, Cultural Center of the Philippines, the Commission on Filipino Language, and the Development Academy of the Philippines. As chairperson of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking, Cayetano said she acknowledges the importance of history as an enabler of economic, social and environmental growth. “We are trying to strengthen our cultural assets and traditions as I said, it is a driver. It not only strengthens our national identity but promotes tourism; Filipinos are known to be very creative and there are truly opportunities for growth in this field,” according to Cayetano. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)