Photo Release

September 30, 2021 VCO, lagundi, tawa tawa as Covid-19 cures: Francis “Tol” Tolentino asks for an update on the clinical trials being conducted by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) regarding the potential of virgin coconut oil (VCO), lagundi and tawa-tawa as treatments for patients with mild and non-severe Covid-19. Tolentino, during the hybrid hearing of the Finance Subcommittee J on the proposed 2022 budget the DOST Thursday, September 30, 2021, wants to know if the agency needs additional funding for the trials and the possible production of Covid supplements. DOST- Philippine Council for Health Research and Development Exec. Dir. Jaime Montoya said the community-based clinical trials for VCO and lagundi have already been completed while the tawa-tawa trial is still ongoing and they expect it to be completed by November. He added that VCO and lagundi showed positive results insofar as treating patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 cases. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)