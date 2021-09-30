Photo Release

September 30, 2021 Blue Ribbon to continue hearing ‘til kingdom come’: Sen. Richard Gordon on Thursday, September 30, 2021, continues the Blue Ribbon Committee virtual hearing for the 10th day on the alleged anomalies in the procurement of face masks, face shields and personal protective equipment by the Department of Health (DOH) through the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM). Gordon said the hearing "would go on ‘til kingdom come because we are still practically in the beginning... and there’s a lot more to be done.” The senator said that during the past hearings, “it appears that there are so many people who are afraid of the truth. Some people lie, some people go away... and this is what we’re bound to find: some people equivocate, some people try to skirt the questions that are being asked. And, you know, rather haltingly or hide behind the mask of confusion when the questions are clear.” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)