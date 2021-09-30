Photo Release

September 30, 2021 Where’s budget for service contracting?: Sen. Risa Hontiveros expresses concern over the absence of an allocation for service contracting in the P150.8 billion proposed budget of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) for 2022. During a virtual hearing of Finance Subcommittee K Thursday, September 30, 2021, Hontiveros said “service contracting is one of the key programs to help jumpstart the transportation sector and secure jobs and livelihoods lost to the pandemic.” Transportation Sec. Arthur Tugade agreed with Hontiveros and informed the committee that his department proposed a P10 billion budget for service contracting but it was not included in the National Expenditure Program. He also asked senators to help the DOTr get a budget for this project as contained in the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act. In a video presentation, DOTr reported that the service contracting program they implemented paid drivers on a per kilometer-run basis with or without passengers and as of August this year, has a total disbursement of P1.9 billion. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)