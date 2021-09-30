Photo Release

September 30, 2021 Show proof if innocent: Senate President Vicente Sotto III, during the continuation of the virtual Blue Ribbon Committee hearing Thursday, September 30, 2021, on the 2020 Commission on Audit (COA) report and other issues related to the budget utilization of the Department of Health (DOH), particularly its Covid-19 expenditures, advises resource persons involved in the investigation not to use the pandemic to justify their shortcomings. “Our people are not shallow-minded. If you have nothing to hide, just show proof,” Sotto said. He said that as the longest-serving senator in Congress who attended numerous hearings of the Blue Ribbon Committee he found that the accused had always played the victim. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)