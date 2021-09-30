Photo Release

September 30, 2021 Undercapitalized suppliers bagged huge contracts: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, during the continuation of the virtual Blue Ribbon Committee hearing Thursday, September 30, 2021, on the 2020 Commission on Audit (COA) report and other issues related to the budget utilization of the Department of Health (DOH), particularly its Covid-19 expenditures, says former budget undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao contradicted himself in every hearing he attended. “I think we have already established…and to ask him to further explain will bring us back to contradiction after contradiction,” a frustrated Pangilinan said. He said data submitted to the committee by the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) showed that a second supplier, incorporated in April 2020 with a capitalization of only $10,000, delivered P6.98 billion worth of purchases to PS-DBM while another (Pharmally) had a capitalization of P625,000. “Records will show that undercapitalized suppliers and corporations were able to bag billions of pesos in contracts,” Pangilinan added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)