October 1, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian delivers his privilege speech at the Senate, 19 Jan. 2020 file. Senator Win Gatchalian urged the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to enjoin more banks and electronic-money issuers (EMIs) to offer free online bank transfers and transaction fees. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN