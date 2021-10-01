Photo Release

October 1, 2021 Dela Rosa hears proposed 2022 budget of the defense department: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairman of the Finance Subcommittee C, presides over a hybrid hearing on the proposed 2022 budget of the Department of National Defense (DND) and its attached agencies Friday, October 1, 2021. Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana, in his presentation, said the proposed budget of DND for next year is P297.1 billion, of which, P221.6 billion is for regular fund, and P75.5 billion for pension. “Today, I hope we could hear how your agency utilized the 2021 budget: the programs and accomplishments for 2021; the highlight of the proposed 2022 budget; and the major programs, projects and activities to be undertaken by your agencies for 2022. It is also important for us to know your agency’s goals at the start of the term of President Rodrigo Duterte and what has been achieved now as his term will end next year,” Dela Rosa said. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)