Photo Release

October 1, 2021 Support program for NTF-ELCAC: Sen. Nancy Binay, during the virtual hearing on the proposed P297.1 billion budget of the National Defense and its attached agencies for next year Friday, October 1, 2021, asks Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana to explain the 2021 budget for the support program of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) and the projects under it. Lorenzana said the support program for NTF-ELCAC for this year is P120 million but given the number of divisions under the army, including those under the navy and air force involved in NTF-ELCAC activities, he said the amounts apportioned to them were small. Lorenzana told Binay that the money was spent for administrative services and pledged to submit the itemized expenditures to the committee. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)