Photo Release

October 1, 2021 Lacson scrutinizes 2022 DND budget: Sen. Panfilo Lacson, during Friday’s hybrid hearing of Finance Subcommittee C, October 1, 2021, on the proposed 2022 Budget of the Department of National Defense (DND) and attached agencies, scrutinizes the agency's priority spending. Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana admitted that the DND’s share in the gross domestic product is roughly 1 percent while the ideal is 2 percent. Lacson, however, said that if the budget of the DND will be increased, the increase will go to personnel services, noting that 43 percent of the proposed P297.1 billion budget of the DND for next year will go to personnel services. Lorenzana agreed with Lacson, saying that in other countries, the personnel share in the defense budget is only between 20 to 25 percent. “Don’t you think it’s about time to shift from personnel or infantry-based AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) to equipment or equipage?” Lacson asked, stressing that the 1 percent share difference in the GDP is huge. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)