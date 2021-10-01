Photo Release

October 1, 2021 ‘What is plan B for military pension?’: Sen. Imee Marcos, expressing concern that the Military and Uniformed Personnel Pension Fund Act might not be passed this year due to lack of time, asks Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana if the agency has a Plan B or a recommendation which items should be paid first in the P28.8 billion unpaid military pension requirement. During a hybrid hearing of Finance Subcommittee C on the proposed P297.1 billion budget of the Department of National Defense Friday, October 1, 2021, Lorenzana said if the whole P28.8 billion would be given at one time, it would assuage the complaints of tens of thousands of pensioners and beneficiaries. “If these could be given to them at one time, even on instalment basis in the next two to three years, I think that will also reduce the indebtedness of the government,” Lorenzana added. Marcos agreed it’s very hard to choose which of the items should be prioritized but stressed that “we have to impose some priorities because the likelihood of the entire sum being released is very, very low in these difficult times.” The P28.8 billion pension requirement included pension arrears and differential for year 2000 to 2013, remaining pension differential for year 2018, and posthumous claims, among others. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)