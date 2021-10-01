Photo Release

October 1, 2021 On maritime exercises with other countries: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino asks Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana on President Duterte’s pronouncement Thursday night (September 30, 2021) preventing the Armed Forces of the Philippines from holding joint maritime exercises with Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom. The President, Tolentino said, made that announcement with a condition that he will have to consult with Lorenzana. “I see that our maritime readiness in conjunction with other maritime powers should not be equated with the political decision of Australia to remove France from the radar insofar as the acquisition of submarines are concerned,” Tolentino said during a hybrid hearing of Finance Subcommittee C Friday, October 1, 2021 on the proposed 2022 Budget of the Department of National Defense (DND) and attached agencies. Lorenzana, responding to Tolentino, said the Philippines is participating in maritime exercises with the United States and this is being done in Hawaii. He said the US naval exercises in the Philippines is being done within the country’s territorial waters between Palawan and Mindanao and that the policy of the President is to prevent doing maritime exercises in the disputed West Philippine Sea. He also said the Philippine is not participating in scheduled or annual maritime exercises in the three countries cited by the President but admitted that there was an unscheduled “passage exercises” with Australia in the waters of Mindoro and not a “war exercise.” (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)