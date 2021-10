Photo Release

October 4, 2021 Pasay City: Senate Committee on Energy chairman Senator Win Gatchalian leads a hearing on the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Energy at the Senate, 13 Oct. 2020. Senator Win Gatchalian chastised energy officials for approving the sale of Chevron Malampaya’s 45% stake in the Malampaya gas field to Udenna Malampaya LLC amid their own admission that there was “insufficient foundation” of legal basis to do so. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN