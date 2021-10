Photo Release

October 4, 2021 Valenzuela City: Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture chairman Senator Win Gatchalian (center) along with public school teachers after receiving their Covid-19 vaccine, 12 June 2021 file. Gatchalian is making sure no stone is left unturned in ensuring the safety and welfare of education frontliners as the pandemic continues to drag on. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN