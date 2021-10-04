Photo Release

October 4, 2021 Gatchalian examines GCG’s proposed 2022 budget: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of Finance Subcommittee E, presides over a hybrid hearing Monday, October 4, 2021, on the proposed P195.2 million budget of the Governance Commission for Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GCG). Gatchalian said aside from hearing the GCG budget, the committee would also focus on the achievements and challenges GCG faced in the last six years and find ways to improve its operation. “I’m sure over the last six years you have gathered a lot of experiences and knowledge on how to improve the operations of GCG whether through policy or through law. Maybe we should look at ways to improve the law that created GCG,” Gatchalian added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)