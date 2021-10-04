Photo Release

October 4, 2021 On abolished corporations: Sen. Nancy Binay, during Monday’s hybrid hearing of the Finance Subcommittee E, October 4, 2021, on the proposed 2022 budget of the Governance Commission for Government-Owned and -Controlled Corporations (GCG), inquires about the status of several corporations that were abolished or up for abolition. Binay asked whether the corporation were really abolished or were just recorded in paper. Sen. Win Gatchalian, who presided the hearing, noted that the present GCG administration has abolished only one out of 29 losing corporations that are draining the government coffers in terms of subsidies; three out of 29 were approved by the President for abolition; and four out of four are recommended for abolition. He said there are 14 corporations that are constantly losing money. GCG chairman Samuel Dagpin Jr. said the disposition of these corporations are already being studied by the commission, together with the National Economic Development Authority. Dagpin also said that there is no department or division that handles the assets of abolished companies. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)