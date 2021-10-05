Photo Release

October 5, 2021 No budget for contact tracers: Sen. Imee Marcos seeks clarification from Interior and Local Government Sec. Eduardo Año regarding the absence of an allocation for contact tracers on the proposed 2022 budget of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). “I was a little bit alarmed that the DILG office of the secretary (OSEC) suffered a reduction of P311 million. Most concerning was the fact there is no allocation for contract tracers. Where will you obtain funds for local contact tracers being that it’s not one of the projects enumerated?” Marcos asked. Año said the DILG would be submitting a “wish list” amounting to P7.3 billion, which would include funds for the hiring of 25,000 contact tracers. Año explained the Department of Budget and Management did not provide any amount for contact tracer not because it was slashed or was not part of the DILG budget request but because the DILG budget proposal was submitted at the time when there was no Delta variant yet. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)