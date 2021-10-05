Photo Release

October 5, 2021 Height Equality Act: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa asks Dir. Allan Iral, chief of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), if they had already implemented Republic Act No. 11549 or the Height Equality Act, which was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte last May 26. Iral told Dela Rosa Tuesday, October 5, 2021, during the virtual hearing of the proposed P248.53 billion budget of the Department of Interior and Local Government for 2022 that BJMP had already accepted a total of 510 applicants under the new law. RA 11549 lowers the minimum height requirement for applicants of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other uniform agencies to 5’2’’ for men (1.57 meters) and 5’0’’ for women or (1.52 meters). “I received a letter from the BJMP that 510 talented young individuals and their families were saved from unemployment during the pandemic,” Dela Rosa said. He also asked officials from the PNP and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) if they had started to implement RA 11549 and asked them to submit to the committee the number of personnel they hired. Dela Rosa asked BFP about the status of the undelivered supplies, materials, equipment, including infrastructure projects totaling P4.137 billion which the agency asked the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management and the Philippine International Trading Corp. to procure for them. Dela Rosa was told that 92 percent of the total funds transferred were either completed or under project implementation while the remaining 8 percent would be delivered, and all projects to be completed before the end of this year. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)