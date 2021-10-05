Photo Release

October 5, 2021 Gordon insists BRC probe to continue: Sen. Richard Gordon maintains that investigations being conducted by the Blue Ribbon Committee on the alleged anomalies in the procurement of face masks, face shields and personal protective equipment (PPEs) by the Department of Health (DOH) through the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget Management (PS-DBM) will continue. Gordon made the statement even as officials and members of the Executive Branch did not appear in the 11th hearing Tuesday, October 5, 2021, upon the order of President Rodrigo Duterte contained in a memorandum signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea. The senator explained that the statement “’til kingdom come” was just a figure of speech because he sees lies being peddled during the hearings and that summons are being evaded to stall the investigation. “When we said ‘kingdom come,’ it means we will be resolute, we will not leave a stone unturned,” Gordon said. He added: “We are co-equal branches of government, and we have the right and the duty, more importantly, to reveal and find out the truth.” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)