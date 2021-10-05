Photo Release

October 5, 2021 You be the judge: Sen. Panfilo Lacson, during the continuation of the virtual hearing of the Blue Ribbon Committee Tuesday, October 5, 2021 on the 2020 Commission on Audit (COA) report and other issues related to the budget utilization of the Department of Health (DOH), particularly its Covid-19 expenditures, shows a video of the September 24 hearing of the Blue Ribbon Committee to belie the testimony of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. (PPC) officer Krizle Mago in the House of Representatives that her admission before the Blue Ribbon Committee, in relation to the issue of changing the production stickers of face shields, was a pressured response. “You be the judge Mr. Chairman if that was a pressured response and if she was bullied by this representation when she admitted that it was (PPC Exec.) Mohit Dargani who gave her the instruction to have the production stickers changed,” Lacson said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)