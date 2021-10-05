Photo Release

October 5, 2021 Body-worn cameras only for city police stations: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, upon learning that body-worn cameras were distributed only to city police stations, suggested to Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar that they seek clarification from the Supreme Court (SC) on the back-up devices. “If you look at the SC circular, the SC was very clear that in the absence of a body-worn camera, a law enforcer, either utilizing a search warrant or serving a warrant of arrest, can utilize back-up devices that would serve and suffice the evidentiary purposes,” Tolentino said during the virtual hearing of the proposed P248.53 billion budget of the Department of Interior and Local Government for 2022 Tuesday, October 5, 2021. He said the SC would probably allow cellphone gadgets to serve as back-up cameras, but the scope of back-up devices should be determined. Eleazar told the committee the project for body-worn cameras were only for city police stations and more than 1, 500 municipal police stations were not issued body-worn cameras. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)