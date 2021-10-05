Photo Release

October 5, 2021 Hontiveros hears DHSUD proposed 2022 budget: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Finance Subcommittee H, presides over a virtual hearing, Tuesday, October 5, 2021, on the proposed 2022 budget of the Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development (DHSUD) amounting to P6.39 billion. According to DHSUD Sec. Eduardo del Rosario, the agency originally proposed a budget of P75.5 billion for next year, but the Department of Budget and Management only recommended P6.39 billion. Del Rosario said the estimated housing needs of the country for formal and informal settlers are about 6.658 million units of which 3.7 million units are for informal settlers. The government, Del Rosario noted, needs to allocate at least P50 billion annually for a period of 20 years to be able to address the informal sector housing needs. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)