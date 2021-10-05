Photo Release

October 5, 2021 On employment, benefits of Filipino employees: Sen. Joel Villanueva, at the continuation of the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on the 2020 COA report and other issues related to budget utilization of the Department of Health (DOH), especially its expenditures related to the fight against COVID Tuesday, October 5, 2021, notes that Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. has seven to 11 Filipino employees only and that it did not pay its contributions to the Social Security System, Pag-IBIG and Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) on time. Villanueva said Pharmally started paying SSS, Pag-IBIG and PhilHealth only in November 2020, driving him to ask if the company has employees from September 2019 to October 2020. Huang Tzu Yen, the Singaporean chairman and president of Pharmally, said many of their employees were transferred from Pharmally Biological Corp. which was already defunct, adding that they are fully compensated. But Villanueva refused to accept the explanation. “It's either you're fooling your employees or you're fooling the government, or both. Unfortunately, these records would not lie, Mr. Chairman. I am just stating this, not only because of the fact that Pharmally only hired seven to 11 employees,” Villanueva said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)