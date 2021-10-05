Photo Release

October 5, 2021 Build own capacity to construct fire stations: Sen. Win Gatchalian, during the virtual hearing of the proposed P248.53 billion budget of the Department of Interior and Local Government for next year Tuesday, October 5, 2021, cautions the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) against transferring funds to the Philippine International Trading Corp. (PITC) for the construction of fire stations and procurement of equipment. “The Commission on Audit has flagged PITC several times. It is official that PITC has issues in the delivery of projects and absorption capacity. I would really caution BFP against transferring funds (to PITC) and advise BFP to develop their own capacity in terms of building fire stations and buying equipment,” Gatchalian said as he pointed out that it took five years for PITC to construct the fire stations. BFP said PITC will complete construction of all fire stations by the end of this year. “How come you gave (funds) to a trading company to construct fire stations?” Gatchalian asked. BFP told Gatchalian the agency stopped transferring funds to PITC since 2018 and had been procuring their own equipment. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)