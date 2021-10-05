Photo Release

October 5, 2021 ‘Grossly inadequate’: This is how Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon describes the P6.39 billion proposed 2022 budget of the Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development (DHSUD) as he endorses the budget for consideration in the plenary during the virtual hearing of Finance Subcommittee H Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Drilon underscored the need to support the housing sector, which to him is one with the highest multiplier effect to the economy, higher than the anti-insurgency fund that has no addition to the country’s economy. “So, I can understand your frustration. I will not stand in the way of you trying to achieve your mission. In so far as my vote is concerned, we are fully endorsing your measly budget, which is totally unfair,” Drilon told DHSUD Sec. Eduardo del Rosario. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)