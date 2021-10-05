Photo Release

October 5, 2021 Decongesting jails: Sen. Nancy Binay, during the virtual hearing on the proposed P248.53 billion budget of the Department of Interior and Local Government for next year Tuesday, October 5, 2021, asks about the congestion rate of jail facilities nationwide and the plans of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) on decongesting jails. Binay was told the congestion rate has gone up and is now pegged at 415 percent. According to BJMP officials, they requested budget for the construction, improvement and repair of jail facilities as well as coordinated with the local government units on lot donations to build additional jail facilities. They said they are also implementing the plea bargaining for qualified persons deprive of liberty (PDL) who were charged with violations of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and working on strengthening their paralegal programs for the release of PDL. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)