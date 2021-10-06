Photo Release

October 6, 2021 Improving enrollment figures: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, presides over a hybrid hearing on actions taken by the Department of Education (DepEd) and other agencies on the resumption of face-to-face classes (Adopted Resolution No. 92) and the preparedness of basic education institutions to conduct classes and open safe schools (Senate Resolution No. 739) Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Gatchalian said he is personally monitoring the present enrollment figures versus pre-pandemic levels and commended DepEd for the aggressive back-to-school advocacy. In his presentation, Education Usec. Nepomuceno Malaluan said there was a 7 percent increase of enrollment at 28.2 million this year from last school year’s 26.2 million. “… we have surpassed the pre-pandemic level so in other words, we're back to normal in terms of enrollment figures. And that's something that I have to commend and highlight, and give the principals, the superintendents, and our teachers a lot of credit for aggressively bringing our kids, our learners, back to school,” Gatchalian said. However, Gatchalian expressed concern over the enrollment figures in private schools, which decreased from 4.3 million in 2019 to 1.9 million in 2021. He said this is really a cause of concern “because not only private schools will close down, but teachers and non-teaching staff will be displaced." (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)