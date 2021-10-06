Photo Release

October 6, 2021 Proposed 2022 DOJ budget: Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara presides over the Finance Subcommittee A virtual hearing Wednesday, October 6, 2021 on the proposed 2022 budget of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and its attached agencies. Justice Sec. Menardo Guevarra said the DOJ submitted to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) a budget of P51 billion but the DBM approved P24.8 billion under the National Expenditure Program (NEP). He said the approved budget was roughly half of one percent of the total national budget for 2022 of more than P5 trillion. He said the proposed 2022 budget is about 7.48 percent higher than the current budget of P23.098 billion. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)