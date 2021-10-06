Photo Release

October 6, 2021 Special vaccination program for teachers: Sen. Nancy Binay calls on education and health officials to also prioritize teachers in the national Covid-19 vaccination program as the government prepares for the resumption of face-to-face classes. Binay made the appeal after learning from the Department of Education (DepEd), during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture on the planned resumption of face-to-face classes, that the vaccination rate for the entire teaching population under DepEd is at 30-plus percent. “Maybe we can do a special vaccination program for our teachers. If we were able to do it for our tourism industry workers, why can’t we do it for our teachers?” Binay said Wednesday, October 6, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)