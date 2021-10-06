Photo Release

October 6, 2021 Vaccinate all teachers: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during the hybrid hearing on the preparedness of basic education institutions to conduct face-to-face classes and open safe schools Wednesday, October 6, 2021, expresses her concern over a statement made by Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan that only 30 percent of teachers nationwide were fully vaccinated. Cayetano said the Department of Education should have made adequate preparations in the one and a half years the schools had been closed due to the pandemic. “Even though we know the President has not yet allowed (face-to-face classes), we expect that all the planning was happening. Sad to say, I feel there is no urgency in ensuring that there was a plan in place to get all the teachers vaccinated and clearly, it wasn’t a top priority,” Cayetano said. She also asked education officials if they had prepared Question and Answer (Q&A) materials for parents on what to expect when their children would start to go to school and if they had contingency plans for children showing symptoms of Covid-19. Officer-in-Charge Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire outlined the contingency plans for children with Covid-19 symptoms. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)