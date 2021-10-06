Photo Release

October 6, 2021 Averting a constitutional crisis: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon seeks the assistance of Sec. Menardo Guevarra of the Department of Justice to review the memorandum issued by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, upon the instruction of President Rodrigo Duterte, preventing all officials and employees of the Executive branch to attend the Blue Ribbon Committee investigations of the alleged anomalies in the procurement of face masks, face shields and personal protective equipment (PPEs) by the Department of Health (DOH) through the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM). Drilon, during the Finance Subcommittee A virtual hearing Wednesday, October 6, 2021 on the proposed 2022 budget of the DOJ and attached agencies, assured Guevarra senators never intended to create a constitutional crisis and will avail remedies under the law and the Constitution in order to put things in order. “But certainly, it is our hope that given a very rational and reasonable head of the Department of Justice, this (memorandum) can be reviewed, and he can have his opinion inserted into this memorandum circular. Would the Secretary of Justice favor us with the commitment that he will seek out the Executive Secretary and ask for a review of this memorandum circular?” Drilon asked. Guevarra said he is willing to approach Medialdea. But to resolve the issue, Guevarra said “this is a two-way thing. This is something that requires adjustments from both sides.” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)