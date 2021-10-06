Photo Release

October 6, 2021 Set policy direction on prison reform: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III raises the need for Congress to set a policy direction regarding the country’s prison reform program either through a resolution or a law. Pimentel, during the virtual hearing of the Finance Subcommittee A on the proposed 2022 budget of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and attached agencies Wednesday, October 6, 2021, said the bureaucracy might be getting mixed signals because of the varying proposals on the planned modernization of the prison system. Currently, Pimentel said there are two approaches being eyed to decongest the county’s prisons, one is to establish a mega-prison facility and the other is the creation of regional prisons. “I will subscribe to the regional approach. I think it is more practical and easier to do. It’s more logical, given the pandemic and given our financial constraints,” Pimentel said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)