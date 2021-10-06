Photo Release

October 6, 2021 Modernizing Ph prison system least priority: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa says the recommendations to have regionalized prison facilities and establishing a “super, mega” maximum facility would complement each other to address jail congestion and illegal activities inside the maximum correctional facility. During the Finance Subcommittee A virtual hearing Wednesday, October 6, 2021 on the proposed 2022 budget of the Department of Justice and its attached agencies, Dela Rosa said that when he was Bureau of Corrections chief in 2018, he has been pushing for the regionalization of prison facilities – or having two facilities each in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao – to decongest the country’s correctional facility. He said a “super, mega” maximum facility will address the issue of illegal activities that has been happening in the maximum security unit in the National Bilibid Prisons in Muntinlupa. He lamented that modernizing the correctional system has been the least priority, even during the past administrations. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)