Photo Release

October 07, 2021 Pasay City: Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture chairman Senator Win Gatcalian gestures during a panel hearing, 14 July 2021. Gatchalian asked DepEd and PhilHealth recently to create a special arrangement such as putting up special lanes to provide relief to teachers infected with COVID-19. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN