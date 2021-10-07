Photo Release

October 07, 2021 Proposed 2022 DepEd budget given bigger allocation: Sen. Pia Cayetano presides over the Finance Subcommittee D virtual hearing Thursday, October 7, 2021 on the proposed 2022 budget of the Department of Education (DepEd) and its attached agencies. In the agency's presentation, DepEd budget for next year increased by 6 percent from the current allocation of P595 billion to next year’s P630.7 billion. However, the amount is 53.87 percent lesser than what was requested by the agency amounting to P1.37 trillion. “Our goal really is to be very strategic... to consider the future of education for our children, and to help them cope obviously during this pandemic, keeping in mind that most likely COVID is something that we need to live with,” Cayetano said. Aside from the DepEd-Office of the Secretary, the panel also discussed the budget of its attached agencies: the National Book Development Board, National Council for Children's Television, National Museum of the Philippines, Philippine High School for the Arts, Early Childhood Care Development Council, and the newly-established National Academy of Sports. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)