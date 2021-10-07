Photo Release

October 07, 2021 Gatchalian wants ECCD Council’s proposed 2022 budget increased: Sen. Win Gatchalian expresses his full support for the increase of the proposed 2022 budget of the Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Council as he emphasizes its importance in the country’s education system. Gatchalian, during the virtual hearing of the Finance Subcommittee D Thursday, October 7, 2021 on the proposed budget of the Department of Education and attached agencies for next year, also called on the ECCD council to improve its performance citing some missed 2020 targets particularly on the establishment of National Child Development Center (NCDC) and conversion of daycare centers. “I know that probably it's Covid that is behind this (missed targets). I support the call to reinstate the (ECCD) budget because these are very important projects to improve the system all the way to basic education,” Gatchalian said. ECCD Council Exec. Director Teresita Inciong said the council originally proposed a budget of P345.9 million however, the Department of Budget and Management only provided P71.9 million. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)