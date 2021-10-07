Photo Release

October 07, 2021 Status of COA recommendations: Sen. Imee Marcos, during the virtual hearing Thursday, October 7, 2021, on the proposed P630.7 billion budget of the Department of Education (DepEd) and its attached agencies asks education officials to explain why DepEd failed to fully comply with the recommendations made by the Commission on Audit (COA) in their 2020 report. “Out of the 619 recommendations made by COA, only 296 were implemented. May we know the status of those recommendations and why they were poorly implemented?” Marcos asked. Education Sec. Leonor Briones said DepEd had submitted a written explanation on the issue and is waiting for COA’s reply on the matter. Marcos also questioned DepEd’s increase for its computerization budget for next year when it failed to fully distribute all computers this year. Briones explained that DepEd has shifted its policy from printed materials to paperless learning. According to her, printing modules would eventually be more expensive and the agency is going paperless to save more trees. She said last year’s computerization program was to furnish teachers nationwide with computers while next year’s budget shall be used to buy tablets and computers for students. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)