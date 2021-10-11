Photo Release

October 11, 2021 Provide fish, egg, other produce as aid: Sen. Nancy Binay urges officials of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to “change their mindset” and add fish, egg and other produce to relief packs given to families affected by the pandemic, during the Finance Subcommittee I hearing on the proposed DSWD budget for 2022. Binay said that the DSWD should connect with fisherfolk and other agricultural workers to diversify the food products being given as relief aid so families in need will receive more than just canned goods. In response, DSWD Undersecretary Felicisimo Budiongan said the department will follow the recommendation by Binay and the other senators. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)